Second Harvest plans to use $50,000 grant to increase food choices

MADISON (WKOW) — Second Harvest Foodbank has received a $50,000 grant it hopes to use to expand food choices.
Second Harvest is one of several Feeding America foodbanks to earn the grant from the Morgan Stanley Foundation. The national grant's purpose is to increase access to nutritious foods by addressing barriers within communities.
“What we have learned is that being able to provide choice and culturally-relevant food is an important part of ending hunger in our community,” said Michelle Orge, Second Harvest president and CEO.
With one in 10 people facing hunger in southwestern Wisconsin, Second Harvest will use the funds to allow for more choice by increasing the types of food or food boxes available. They say this will provide healthy options and ensure access to foods aligning to personal preference and dietary requirement.