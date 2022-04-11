 Skip to main content
Second Madison homicide suspect also given $1 million cash bond

  • Updated
Amond Galtney

MADISON (WKOW) — One of the suspects in Madison's first homicide in 2022 has appeared in court for the first time. 

Amond Galtney, 25, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and operating a vehicle to elude an officer on April 7. 

He was briefly hospitalized last week and appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Monday. 

During the initial appearance, a court commissioner set Galtney's bond at $1 million. 

The other suspect, Demone Cummins, appeared in court on April 5. He also got a $1 million cash bail. 

Both men are accused of playing a role in the shooting death of Dwayne Lee Collins as he was leaving the Dane County Jail on March 30. 

