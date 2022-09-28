Second motion hearing over Waukesha parade attack suspect's request to defend himself scheduled

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The man accused of killing six and injuring dozens more when he drove through a crowd watching a Christmas parade in Waukesha is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday over a motion to represent himself.

Darrell Brooks was in court yesterday over the same motion, and Judge Jennifer Dorow didn't make a decision but gave him until 9 a.m. Wednesday to return a waiver of right to attorney form.

Online court records shows one of Brooks' attorneys. Anna Kees, returned the completed form Wednesday in a letter. Additionally, Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper requested a hearing to be scheduled.

The motion hearing is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated.