Second panel discussion on criminal justice in Dane County held

MADISON (WKOW) – The East Side Progressives held the second of two panel discussions on criminal justice in Dane County on Sunday night.
The theme was “Transforming Criminal Justice: Treatment, Diversion and Reducing Recidivism.”
Several people shared what that theme looked like to them, including MOSES Community Organizer, James Morgan.
It includes addressing racial disparities and fighting for equality, according to Morgan.
“We're not going to turn the tide on a lot of these issues by utilizing the language of oppression to heal oppression. You've got to find a new and more powerful language to do that,” Morgan said. “We need that as our purpose, our mission.”
The first panel discussion was held back on August 13th. There, local leaders and community members spoke about the importance of a new Dane County Jail.
Both panel discussions were free and open to the public.