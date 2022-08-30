Second person arrested in connection to July homicide on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman was arrested in connection to the homicide of a Milwaukee teenager in late July.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police have arrested Jakyra Peeples, 22, of Madison for party to a crime of homicide in connection and obstructing.
Fryer said Peeples was taken into custody without incident around 4:30 p.m. Monday on Morraine View Drive.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Laron Bynum, 18, of Milwaukee as the person who was shot and killed in the incident on Vahlen Street.
Acquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg has already been charged in connection to the homicide.
This remains an active and ongoing homicide investigation.
If you have information regarding this incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-4016 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.