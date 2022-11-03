Second person charged for prostitution house in Verona

VERONA (WKOW) — Dane County prosecutors charged a second person for keeping a place of prostitution in Verona.
According to a criminal complaint, Morgan Franson, 29, of Verona is charged alongside Michael Cotter. They are facing one felony count each of keeping a place of prostitution.
The criminal complaint stated Verona police officers got an anonymous tip about people coming and going from a home on Lucille Street for 15 to 30 minutes at a time. Officers watched the home from the end of August into October and observed men from several counties "go into the residence... for short periods of time before leaving."
Officers said they talked to two men who visited the home to visit Franson for "prostitution." Through those conversations, officers found Franson on a website prostitutes use to advertise services and connected Franson and Cotter to the CashApp account one of the men reported using to pay for "the female prostitute."
An officer had previously established Franson and Cotter were in a relationship and lived together at the Lucille Street house. Following a search warrant at the home, Cotter told police Franson was an "escort" and had been having men over a couple of days a week since she moved there in February 2022.
Franson appeared in court Wednesday for the first time on her charge. She was released on a signature bond and is scheduled to be in court again at the end of the month.