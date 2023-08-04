Second swimmer's body recovered from Wisconsin River

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Search crews recovered the body of a second swimmer from the Wisconsin River Friday morning, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
In a release, Sheriff Roger Brandner said someone called the sheriff's office around 3:50 p.m. Thursday after they saw two people go under the water.
Chief Deputy Greg Bisch told 27 News the men were throwing a football to each other on a sandbar when the football got away. One went to get it but he was taken by the current. The second swimmer is believed to have gone in to save him, but he was also overcome.
As emergency crews arrived, good Samaritans used their boats to shuttle crews to the scene.
The swimmer found Thursday evening was 25 years old. The search for the other person was put on hold as it got dark. Emergency crews found the other swimmer -- a 24-year-old man -- around 10 a.m. Friday using a remote operated vehicle.
Both men were found in about 17 feet of water, according to Brandner. He said they went under the water and never resurfaced.
The swimmers' are believed to be from the area but not Columbia County proper, according to Bisch.
Brandner said no foul play is suspected.
The men's names are being withheld pending notification of their families.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 27 News learns more.