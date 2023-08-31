 Skip to main content
Second therapy K-9 joins UW-Madison police team

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW Police Department announced therapy K-9 Charlie has a new partner.

K-9 Dusty recently graduated from "Tails of Redemption" training with her handler Officer Barrett Erwin.

Dusty will be working with K-9 Charlie to support the campus community in times of crisis or traumatic events.

Dusty was rescued from Chicago, is estimated to be about 2.5 years old and weighs 30 pounds.

The department doesn't know what breed she is, but they do know she's "super friendly" --  but remember to always ask her handler's permission before petting her.

