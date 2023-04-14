 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS INTO EARLY THIS EVENING FOR
MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

Elevated fire weather conditions will continue through early
evening, due to the combination of very warm temperatures, breezy
south winds of 10 to 15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH, and very low
relative humidity values of 18 to 25 percent across most of
southern Wisconsin.

Avoid burning outdoors, and check the Wisconsin Department of
Natural Resources or local officials for any burn bans.

Second wildfire breaks out near Fort McCoy

Fire

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WKOW) -- Another fire has broken out near Fort McCoy, according to a Fort McCoy official.

The fire is south of Fort McCoy on I-90 and the intersection of HWY 16 and Cinder Drive/Hazel Avenue.

The official reports Fort McCoy, Sparta and Department of Natural Resources mutual aid fire suppression resources have responded to the wildfire.

The official states this wildfire is not related to the now-contained fire north of Fort McCoy, saying no prescribed burns were performed in the area.

According a preliminary report on the DNR wildfire tracker as of 6:30 p.m., the fire is controlled. 

More information was not immediately available. 

