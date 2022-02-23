Security concerns over Apple AirTag

MADISON (WKOW) -- Apple's AirTags are designed to help you find lost or missing items.
But some people are using them to track people or their belongings to do harm.
AirTags look like small buttons. You can use them to find things like your keys.
Just last week, the New York Attorney General sent out a consumer alert with safety recommendations for users.
Marketing professor at Madison College about the potential danger.
"It's about the size of a silver dollar and it's thick. So it's not something that can be easily hidden. But at the same point too you could easily have one dropped on you in a bar and then you wouldn't even know. So that's the scary part of this," Steve Noll from Madison College.
Apple has been combating unwanted AirTag stalking using a number of different measures.