Security concerns over Apple AirTag

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the lakeshore counties of 2 to 5 inches. For counties further inland, total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&