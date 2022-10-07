 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s
expected. A little milder within a few miles of Lake Michigan.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Segoe Road slowdown goes into effect Monday

speed limit 25 mph

MADISON (WKOW) — Starting Monday, the city of Madison's last Vision Zero speed reduction goes into effect. 

The city is reducing the speed on Segoe Road from University Avenue to Odana Road to 25 miles per hour. The city will place updated permanent signs as well as digital signboards to remind drivers of the speed change. 

In a new release, the city says the road was selected "due to the presence of schools, parks and the many stores and restaurants at Hilldale Shopping Mall." Additionally, the city says there have been eight "injury crashes" on the road since 2017, three of which involved people biking or walking. 

Segoe Road is the fifth road the city has reduced speeds on this year, with the goal of zero traffic deaths or serious injuries. 

