Segoe Road slowdown goes into effect Monday

MADISON (WKOW) — Starting Monday, the city of Madison's last Vision Zero speed reduction goes into effect.
The city is reducing the speed on Segoe Road from University Avenue to Odana Road to 25 miles per hour. The city will place updated permanent signs as well as digital signboards to remind drivers of the speed change.
In a new release, the city says the road was selected "due to the presence of schools, parks and the many stores and restaurants at Hilldale Shopping Mall." Additionally, the city says there have been eight "injury crashes" on the road since 2017, three of which involved people biking or walking.
Segoe Road is the fifth road the city has reduced speeds on this year, with the goal of zero traffic deaths or serious injuries.