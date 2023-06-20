'Seldom a good time to leave': Janesville police chief to retire after 47 years with department

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Janesville Police Department's chief announced he will be retiring in the fall.
Police Chief David Moore said there is "always a reason to stay and seldom a good time to leave," but "now is the right time to retire."
He said the city has a "historically low" crime rate and the police department is "well-positioned" for his retirement.
He said there are many "dedicated, enlightened, well-educated and seasoned leaders" to take his place.
Moore also thanked the community for trusting and supporting the Janesville Police Department.
"Law enforcement in America works best with a police department that respects its citizens and a community that trusts its police officers. In Janesville, we enjoy both," Moore said.
Moore's last day will be September 22, 2023.
He served with the police department for 47 years, including 15 years as chief.