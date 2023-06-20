 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, and Walworth.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'Seldom a good time to leave': Janesville police chief to retire after 47 years with department

  • Updated
  • 0
JPD Chief David Moore

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Janesville Police Department's chief announced he will be retiring in the fall.

Police Chief David Moore said there is "always a reason to stay and seldom a good time to leave," but "now is the right time to retire."

He said the city has a "historically low" crime rate and the police department is "well-positioned" for his retirement.

He said there are many "dedicated, enlightened, well-educated and seasoned leaders" to take his place.

Moore also thanked the community for trusting and supporting the Janesville Police Department.

"Law enforcement in America works best with a police department that respects its citizens and a community that trusts its police officers. In Janesville, we enjoy both," Moore said.

Moore's last day will be September 22, 2023.

He served with the police department for 47 years, including 15 years as chief.

Tags

