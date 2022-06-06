Semi crash on WIS 33 in Portage closes left lane

PORTAGE (WKOW) — Portage Police Department responded to a semi vs. car crash on WIS 33 at Lock Street in Portage Monday afternoon.
The Columbia County Dispatch received the call around 3:30 p.m.
Portage police and fire departments, along with Blystone Towing assisted at the scene.
Officials said the the solo occupant of the car and the 2 occupants in the semi were treated at the scene, no EMS transport was needed.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the left lane of WIS 33 at Lock Street heading westbound is closed due to the crash.