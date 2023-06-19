Semi crashes into Amish buggy in Darlington

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A woman and a horse are dead, and a man is seriously hurt after a semi-truck crashed into an Amish buggy in Darlington early Monday morning, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Reg Gill said in a news release that the crash was reported just after 3 a.m. on State Highway 81, east of Burke Road in Darlington Township.
An Amish open style buggy, pulled by a horse, was hit from behind. The force of the crash caused both occupants in the buggy to be ejected, a 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman. They were siblings, the sheriff said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. And the man was eventually taken to University Hospital in Madison by Med Flight.
The news release said the horse pulling the buggy was killed as a result of the crash.
"The buggy was demolished and the semi truck sustained moderate damage," it said.
The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
The Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team has been called in to help with the investigation.