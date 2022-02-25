 Skip to main content
Semi crashes into bridge pillar near Eau Claire

  • Updated

EAU CLAIRE (WKOW) -- A semi on I-94 lost control due to winter weather conditions and crashed into a bridge pillar early Friday morning, according to a post on the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page

The semi tractor-trailer drove through the guardrail, down the embankment onto WI Highway 37 and came to a stop on a bridge pillar.

The driver was not injured. 

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation bridge inspector found no structural damage to the I-94 bridge.

The crash is still being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

