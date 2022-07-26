 Skip to main content
Semi crashes into home in Winnebago County

  • Updated
Winnebago County crash into house
Courtesy: WBAY

VINLAND, Wis. (WKOW/WBAY) — A semi-truck went off of I-41 and crashed in a Winnebago County home Monday.

Our Green Bay affiliate, WBAY, reported it happened at about 6 p.m. The Winnebago Sheriff's Office said the semi was going south on I-41 when it went off the highway, across a frontage road and struck the home on Green Valley Road, just north of Oshkosh.

The sheriff's office said this is a significant crash and it will take time for the investigation and reconstruction. 

No information on deaths or injuries has been released. The sheriff's office said in a statement; "Please keep the friends and families of those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”

