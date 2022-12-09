Semi driver suffers life-threatening injuries after two semis collide on US 151

TOWNSHIP OF PARIS, Wis. (WKOW) -- A semi driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his semi crashed into another semi on US 151 near the Township of Paris Friday morning, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said around 6 a.m. Yonos Abraham, 39, of Aurora, Colorado, was traveling north on US 151 in his company's semi pulling a box trailer.
Due to rainy, snowy weather and road conditions, Abraham lost control of the semi as he was passing another semi.
The semi crossed the median and jackknifed, causing the driver's side of the cab to face north.
At the same time, Marc Shaner, 61, of Watertown, Wisconsin, was traveling south on US 151 in his company's semi pulling a box trailer.
When Abraham's semi crossed the median, it went into the southbound lanes in front of Shaner's semi.
Dreckman said Shaner's semi then struck the driver's side of Abraham's cab. Dreckman said both semis came to a stop.
Both semis and trailers were seriously damaged.
Shaner was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, while Abraham had to be transferred to a hospital in Iowa City due to his life-threatening injuries.
Traffic was blocked for four hours.
Dreckman said the Grant County Sheriff's Office and State Patrol Inspectors are still investigating the incident.