Semi overturns on Highway 11 in Green Co., will be removed Friday

BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WKOW) — The Green County Sheriff's Office said they're delaying removing a semi that went off State Highway 11 and overturned due to weather conditions.
The agency reports they're investigating a semi rollover.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday as the driver lost control while going around a corner, according to Lieutenant Cody D. Kanable. The semi then went off the road, went down an embankment and overturned.
He said the driver — identified as Timothy Gonzales, 35, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia — was hurt and taken to an area hospital for his injuries. He is expected to survive. Kanable said Gonzales was using his seatbelt at the time of the crash and the airbag did not deploy.
The snow-covered road contributed to the crash, according to Kanable.
He also said the semi is being left at the crash site due to the road conditions and to ensure the safety of first responders and towing and recovery crews.
Kanable said the semi is scheduled to be removed Friday around 9 a.m.
The office asks that people stay clear from the area until around 8 p.m., according to a Nixle sent out shortly before 2 p.m.
Green County Highway Department asks motorists to take the following detour:
If traveling westbound on STH 11: The detour will be going northbound on County HWY M to westbound on County Hwy Y to southbound on County HWY MM from Woodford returning to State Hwy 11.
If traveling eastbound on State HWY 11: The detour will be northbound on County Hwy MM to Woodford to eastbound County HWY Y to southbound on County HWY M returning to State HWY 11.