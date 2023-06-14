Semi tips over near Mazomanie, causes hours-long road closure

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of traffic on WIS 19 are back open following a crash in Mazomanie late Tuesday night.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office was on scene at about midnight, when the crash was first reported.
A lieutenant with the sheriff's office said a semi-truck tipped over, causing gravel to spill.
One person was taken to the hospital, but it was unclear the extent of their injuries.
WIS 19 at County F reopened to traffic at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.
