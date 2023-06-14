 Skip to main content
Semi tips over near Mazomanie, causes hours-long road closure

  • Updated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of traffic on WIS 19 are back open following a crash in Mazomanie late Tuesday night.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office was on scene at about midnight, when the crash was first reported. 

A lieutenant with the sheriff's office said a semi-truck tipped over, causing gravel to spill.

One person was taken to the hospital, but it was unclear the extent of their injuries. 

WIS 19 at County F reopened to traffic at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A crash near Mazomanie has blocked all lanes of WIS 19 in both directions, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT said it happened at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on WIS 19 at County F.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office was on scene overnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

