Semi-truck fire causes lane closure on I-39 northbound

  • Updated
Semi fire
Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lanes are blocked on I-39/90/94 northbound in Madison due to a semi-truck fire Monday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

WisDOT reports at 6 a.m., the two right lanes are blocked on the interstate at mile marker 136. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding. 

As of around 8:45 a.m. an official with State Patrol said the lane closure could last for another two and a half hours. 

No one was hurt in the fire, which was fueled by the truck's load of cardboard.

There is a significant backup as a result of the crash. WisDOT reports it's in excess of five miles

