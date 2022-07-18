Sen. Baldwin a part of bipartisan group introducing bill to protect marriage equality

(WKOW) — On Monday, Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) was one of three in a bipartisan group of senators who introduced a bill that would provide legal protections for marriage.
Baldwin, along with Diane Feinstein (D-California) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), introduced the Respect for Marriage Act, which, if passed, would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA).
DOMA defined marriage as the union between a man and a woman. It was ruled unconstitutional in 2015 when the Supreme Court decided Obergefell v. Hodges, which ruled that the right to marriage is guaranteed to same-sex couples.
In a press release from Baldwin's office, the bill would also "enshrine marriage equality for the purposes of federal law, and provide additional legal protections for marriage equality."
"I take great pride in being a part of this bipartisan effort to protect the progress we have made on marriage equality, because we cannot allow this freedom and right to be denied,” Baldwin said in a statement.
The statement from Sen. Baldwin listed legislators in the House of Representatives who are also introducing the Respect for Marriage Act, including Congressman Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin).