Sen. Baldwin bill would create travel fund for abortions

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin senator introduced a bill Thursday authorizing federal grants that cover some of the costs for women who must travel long distances to have an abortion.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) are co-authors of the Reproductive Health Travel Fund Act.
The bill would set up a program to distribute those grants. It'd receive $350 million per year between fiscal years 2023 and 2027.
The Treasury would issue the grants to groups like non-profits, which could then provide women with money to cover the costs of travel to an abortion provider, lodging, meals, childcare, translation services and doula care.
Groups that could receive federal funding must provide services and information "that are unbiased and medically and factually accurate."
Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned federal abortion rights under Roe v. Wade, Wisconsin's abortion ban from 1849 has caused abortion providers and healthcare facilities to either alter or stop services.
The 1849 law makes it a felony to provide an abortion, with the only exception being for cases where a mother's life is at risk.
"As an OBGYN who provides full-scope pregnancy care, it feels unconscionable to have to send my patients across state lines to obtain the health care they need,” Dr. Abby Cutler, a Madison OBGYN, said in the statement. “Too often this requires travel money, job flexibility, overnight housing, childcare – financial and logistical resources that most people struggle to secure even under the best of circumstances."
The bill calls for the Treasury Secretary to give funding priority to groups serving people who live in a place with an abortion ban or "severely restricted access to abortion."