Sen. Baldwin calls on Army for answers after Black River complex wildfire

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling on the Army to give answers regarding the recent wildfires at Fort McCoy.
In a letter to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, Baldwin asked about the Army's risk assessment and mitigation measures when doing prescribed burns.
Baldwin pointed toward Fort McCoy's plan to do a prescribed burn the same day the fire broke out.
The fire was set to be done at a time that area of the state was under a "very high" fire danger risk, and Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency due to fire danger risk the day the burn was scheduled.
Baldwin asked who approves prescribed burns at varying levels of risk. She also asked what the Army's procedure is for risk assessment when doing prescribed burns, including preventative measures like pyrotechnic training.
She also asked how the Army works with state agencies like the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources during activities that could pose an environmental risk, like prescribed burns.
Finally, Baldwin wanted to know what the Army is doing to clean up the area, to measure the damage now that the fire is contained, and to help in the fires aftermath.
No definitive cause has been determined for the fires north and south of Fort McCoy, and the investigation is ongoing.