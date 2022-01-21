Sen. Baldwin on GOP electors: "Somebody" committed a crime

MADISON (WKOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin said Friday that she believed GOP electors broke the law when they submitted a false slate of electors after the 2020 election.
Earlier in the day, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) called for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the Republican electors submitted in several states.
According to documents obtained by liberal Washington D.C.-based American Oversight, Republicans submitted their own electors for former President Donald Trump in seven states where voters elected President Joe Biden.
Baldwin joined Pocan in calling for a federal investigation into whether the submitted electoral slates were criminal.
"I think it should be fully investigated and appropriate actions taken," Baldwin said. "My understanding, again, from reports is these are forged documents."
A 27 News reporter asked Baldwin if she believed that the documents from Republicans were an act of forgery and if any of the 10 Wisconsin GOP electors, including then-Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Andrew Hitt, had committed a crime.
"I believe somebody did," Baldwin said. "This is- but, again, it needs to be fully investigated and appropriate action needs to be taken."
Current state GOP Chairman Paul Farrow noted in a statement Friday Republicans said at the time they were following legal advice to submit their own electors in case courts sided with Trump in lawsuits attempted to throw out absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
"The actions of the Republican electors were done in accordance with precedent, and are consistent with what Democrats were urged to do by supporters--including a Harvard law professor--had the roles been reversed," Farrow said. That Democrats are now trying to fabricate a story from a simple procedure is nothing more than a desperate attempt to divert attention from their record as they face the electorate in 2022."
State and federal courts dismissed numerous legal challenges brought by Trump and his team. Recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties upheld that Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.
A lengthy report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud or errors that would've changed the outcome of the election.
The calls for an investigation come as Democrats in Congress decide how to proceed after a sweeping voting rights bill failed in the U.S. Senate when moderate senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) voted against gutting filibuster rules and allowing the bill to pass with a simple majority instead of 60 votes.
Democrats might now pivot to the more narrow Electoral Count Act which would modernize how states submit their electoral votes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) has noted that the legislature's own lawyers have repeatedly said that Wisconsin law does not allow the legislature to decertify election results.