Sen. Baldwin pressures Biden Administration for Wisconsin Tech Hub

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) is pressuring the Biden Administration to designate Wisconsin as a Tech Hub.
The title comes with money that, in theory, leads to more jobs and local industry.
Baldwin and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary Missy Hughes toured the Wisconsin Institutes of Medical Research Wednesday morning.
On its face, the tour served to highlight the tools and techniques being developed at the institutes to identify and treat certain cancers. But it also was meant to pressure the Biden Administration into choosing Wisconsin as a regional Tech Hub.
"I am supporting this effort, but I'm going to be talking to the Biden administration about how important it is to support the innovation, and ultimate commercialization of innovations here in Wisconsin," Baldwin said.
The designation comes with up to $75 million to help develop future technologies in the US. At least 20 tech hubs will be chosen across the country, but many areas are competing with Wisconsin for the funding.
"By putting additional resources in, we can knit together efforts to help entrepreneurs or to do more workforce training, to do more research," Hughes said.
The Tech Hub program was created by the CHIPS and Science Act passed by Congress last year. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York), championed the effort as a way for the United States to develop its domestic technology sector.
Opponents of the law have the called its tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for industry, corporate welfare.
Fifteen public and private partners, led by WEDC, have come together to lead the Tech Hub effort in Wisconsin. The state's bid focuses on biohealth and personalized medicine.