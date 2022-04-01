Sen. Baldwin supports Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination, Sen. Johnson to decide after meeting judge

(WKOW) -- Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) says he wants to meet with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before he makes a final decision on her nomination.
Johnson was in Madison Friday for a listening session with Dane County parents. Afterward, the Republican senator told reporters he wants a judge who will apply the law and not alter it.
"My concern with justices on the liberal side of the spectrum on the Supreme Court is they're judicial activists. They're going to insert their policy preferences and they will alter the law rather than apply it and that would be my concern with Judge Jackson as well," Johnson said.
Johnson said he hasn't been encouraged by the answers he's heard from Jackson at her nomination hearings.
On the other hand, Jackson has the full support of Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI). The two met Monday in Washington. After the meeting, Baldwin said Jackson is well qualified and has strong experience working as a federal judge.
Here is the full statement Baldwin released after the meeting:
“Judge Jackson is extremely well qualified and has strong experience working as a federal judge. She has a proven record of being an impartial, fair and independent judge guided by the rule of law, and the Senate hearings made that clear. Judge Jackson’s lifetime of hard work and perseverance has prepared her well for this inspiring moment and I believe she has the character, temperament, and experience we want in a Justice on our highest court. I will proudly vote for the historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court.”