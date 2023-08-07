Sen. Baldwin visits Portage recovery center working to tackle opioid epidemic

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Deadly opioid overdoses are becoming a bigger problem in Wisconsin every year. While the state's urban counties see the highest number of deaths, more rural parts of the state aren't spared from the crisis.
Monday afternoon, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) visited The Harbor Recovery Center in Portage to hear from Columbia County leaders working to end the epidemic.
Baldwin told the group she's seen the specific drug powering the opioid crisis evolve in her time as a senator. She says it start with the over prescription of opioids then transitioned to heroin. In recent years, synthetic opioids like fentanyl have driven an increase in overdose deaths.
"This epidemic changes, and we have to keep on top of those changes if we're going to tackle it," Baldwin said.
Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows there were 84 opioid overdose deaths in Columbia County from 2014-2021. More than half of those, 45, involved synthetic opioids.
Faith Glanem, the executive director of The Harbor Recovery Center, said the effects of the opioid crisis ripple out into families and the community.
"For every individual that is struggling, typically, there's five family members, loved ones, support people who are desperately trying to support this person, and they are struggling," she said.
During her visit, Baldwin said that's an experience she personally relates to because her mother struggled with addiction to prescription opioids.
"I was raised by my grandparents, her parents," Baldwin said. "So at least three in the immediate family who were dealing with these things, often quietly and silently."
Glanem said experiences like that are why The Harbor Recovery Center offers support to family members and loved ones in addition to helping people struggling with addiction. She said she's hopeful the approach helps lessen the effects of the epidemic in communities like hers.
"This is generational, especially in rural areas, which is where we find ourselves," she said. "One heart, one individual, one family at a time, we can make a really significant impact."
You can contact The Harbor Recovery Center by visiting the center's website or emailing info@theharborrecoverycenter.com.