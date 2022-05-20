Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's a big political weekend in the Madison area.
The Republican party has its state convention in Middleton.
Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was in Madison Friday.
The senator spoke to supporters at Garver Feed Mill on the east side.
She said there's a lot that's broken in our country right now, pointing to the threats to our democracy and the potential that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe V. Wade.
"When there's this much that's broken, we can whimper, we can whine or we can fight back. Me, I'm fighting back," said Warren.
She was in Madison to support Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes in his campaign for U.S. Senate.
She said one step in fighting back is getting Barnes elected.
Barnes is up against several candidates on the democratic side, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.
The winner of the August primary will face Republican Senator Ron Johnson in November.