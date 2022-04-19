Sen. Johnson: Pensions partly to blame for first responder funding shortages

OREGON (WKOW) -- Sen. Ron Johnson said Monday pension agreements negotiated by public worker unions are partly to blame for funding shortages some Wisconsin fire and EMS departments currently face.
Johnson spoke to firefighters and paramedics at the Oregon Fire and EMS District Monday afternoon. The Oshkosh Republican, who's seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate, asked first responders about their experiences with fentanyl as well as any challenges they're having recruiting new staff.
Johnson told the group part of the problem for departments seeking more funding is local governments put in a bind by pension deals that public employee unions had collectively bargained.
"It's as generous, if not more generous, than a private sector union and so, you've got - every city is different - some cities, you're justs paying massive amounts to their pension liability," Johnson said. "They don't have enough money for operations."
Public worker unions remain a contentious subject in Wisconsin since the massive Act 10 protests in 2011 that followed Republicans' passage of the landmark reform that largely stripped public employee unions of their collective bargaining rights. Police and fire unions were excluded from the legislation.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said Johnson was a hypocrite for pointing fingers over funding shortages for local governments because he voted against the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided more than $700 billion for local governments, including specific fire and EMS grant programs.
"It is rich for Ron Johnson, who voted against the American Rescue Plan, to show up and say anything that would suggest that he hasn't been adamantly opposed to getting needed federal funds to the places they matter most," Wikler said.
Johnson told reporters after the meeting he supported some parts of the $1.9 trillion package, including money for first responders, but would not support the total amount of spending.
"When you're passing however many trillions of dollars a spending package is, there's gonna be worthy spending, things I support," Johnson said. "Generally, what I'm doing behind the scenes is I'm making sure good programs are included in those packages even though I might vote 'no' at the very end."
Funding for local governments is also a point of contention at the state level. In particular, first responders in rural communities have been dealing with what they describe as a staffing crisis.
Some Democrats have called for the state to either use some of its budget surplus to boost shared revenue to local governments or allow municipalities to levy their own sales tax.
Republican legislators have rejected those calls, noting Wisconsin already has a higher state income tax than neighboring states and instead maintain lowering the income tax would lead to economic growth that provides additional revenue to cities and towns.