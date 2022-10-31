Sen. Johnson responds after former Pres. Obama blasts him on Social Security

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Sen. Ron Johnson defended his stance on Social Security during a campaign stop Monday, after former President Barack Obama harshly criticized Johnson on the issue during his visit to Wisconsin Saturday.
Johnson maintained he does not want to cut Social Security as Mr. Obama joined the chorus of Democrats accusing the Oshkosh Republican of wanting to put Social Security 'on the chopping block.'
"President Obama lied about me," Johnson told supporters in Portage. "[He] said I wanted to put it on the chopping block, or cut, or end Social Security. I never said that. I never would."
Democrats have seized on Johnson's push to make Social Security a discretionary program. Currently, the program is mandatory, and Congress cannot make changes to it.
As a discretionary program, Social Security would be subject to review each year during the budget process. Democrats, including Obama, have slammed Johnson over his proposal to make cuts to Social Security even possible.
"[Retirees] had long hours, and sore backs and bad knees to get that Social Security," Obama said at a rally Saturday in Milwaukee. "If Ron Johnson does not understand that. If he understands giving tax breaks for private planes more than understands making sure that seniors who've worked all their lives are able to retire with dignity and respect, he's not the person who's thinking about you, and knows you, and sees you."
At its core, the fight over Social Security comes down to a familiar disagreement between progressives, who support raising taxes on the wealthy to protect the program, and conservatives who maintain spending cuts elsewhere in government is a better solution.
Johnson on Monday did not stop to take questions from reporters. As his bus pulled away from the Portage stop, he defended his call to make all federal spending discretionary and cut from other parts of the budget to preserve Social Security.
"I want to save Social Security," Johnson said from inside the bus. "We have to start prioritizing spending. We can't keep wasting money. It's the top priority."
The 2022 report from the Social Security Administration said the trust that holds money for retirees is on pace to run out of reserves by 2034. At that point, the trust would only take in enough tax revenue to cover 77% of scheduled benefits.
Johnson's Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, said at a debate earlier this month his solution was to raise the tax limit on Social Security taxes.
Currently, only wages up to $147,000 a year are taxed for Social Security. Wisconsin's other U.S. Senator, Democrat Tammy Baldwin, said she also believed raising the tax cap was the best way to secure long-term funding for retirees.
"The very highest-income earners don't actually pay their fair share into the program," Baldwin said. "And I think addressing that would create a lot more leeway to keep the program on track."
Johnson's campaign bus tour swung throughout South Central Wisconsin Monday. Following the stop in Portage, Johnson also visited Mauston, Dodgeville and Monroe.