Sen. Johnson says alternate electors came from Pennsylvania congressman

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) says he got a slate of alternate electors from a Pennsylvania congressman.
As the House panel investigating the January 6th insurrection revealed this week, on January 6, a staffer for Sen. Johnson texted an aide to then-Vice President Mike Pence about delivering to Pence electors from Wisconsin and Michigan.
The Pence aide rebuffed the effort.
According to Politico, Sen. Johnson told radio host Vicki McKenna on Thursday the electors came from Republican Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania.
A spokesperson for Kelly, Matt Knoedler, denied Johnson's allegations.
“Senator Johnson’s statements about Representative Kelly are patently false. Mr. Kelly has not spoken to Sen. Johnson for the better part of a decade, and he has no knowledge of the claims Mr. Johnson is making related to the 2020 election,” Knoedler said in a statement.