Sen. Johnson wants to make Social Security a discretionary item. The grandson of the program's founder thinks that's a bad idea

MADISON (WKOW) -- The roots of Social Security are entrenched in Wisconsin soil. In the 1930s, UW-Madison economics professor Edwin Witte led the committee that crafted what would become the Social Security program.
Fast-forward to today, where the future of Social Security has taken center stage in Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate.
Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has held events and cut ads where he accuses Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of wanting to make it easier for Congress to make cuts to Social Security.
"We're fighting to protect our hard earned benefits," Barnes said in an interview with WJFW-TV in Rhinelander. "Ones that our parents and grandparents spent their entire lives paying into, ones that allow every Wisconsinite to retire without putting food on the table or having to work beyond retirement age."
Johnson wants to make Social Security and Medicare discretionary spending items, as opposed to guaranteed entitlements. Johnson maintains such a change would allow Congress to enact reforms that can keep the Social Security trust from running dry.
"The senator is trying to save these programs, not put them on the chopping block," Johnson's spokesperson, Alexa Henning, said in an email. "His point is that without fiscal discipline and oversight typically found with discretionary spending, Congress has allowed the guaranteed benefits for programs like Social Security and Medicare to be threatened."
John Witte, the grandson of Edwin and a tax policy expert at UW-Madison, said the concern with making Social Security discretionary is it then becomes the subject of political wrangling each budget cycle.
"You'd have to re-fund it every year," Witte said. "That means there would be a battle every two years, at least, for funding the Social Security system, and it'd be under stress. And what I think it would do -- I can't imagine that would lead to increases in Social Security [funding.]"
Witte said the program's founders nearly 90 years feared that very scenario, and wanted to ensure funding Americans' retirement money wouldn't be a political issue.
"The one thing that [President] Franklin Delano Roosevelt insisted, and my grandfather strongly supported and recommended, was that it not be a discretionary, every year funded thing," Witte said. "That it be funded through a trust, and a trust is a pile of money that goes in there, and that trust is then administered by a commission."
Problems and possible solutions
The trust fund that pays out Social Security benefits is on pace to keep making payments on time through 2034.
In the years to come, there are concerns the program will be put under strain by an aging population: more Americans will be drawing Social Security payments than there are younger workers paying into the trust.
"That's one of the major things that's gonna happen in the United States in the next two decades," Witte said. "The number of workers compared to the number of retirees is gonna shrink."
Possible solutions include raising the Social Security tax on high earners. Right now, the tax is the same amount for anyone making more than $147,000 per year. Witte said he believed that number is a bit outdated and estimated raising the tax on earners taking home more than $150,000 a year could keep the trust fully funded for another 25 years.
Another option would be raising the age of eligibility for retirement under the program. Workers paying into the program can currently start claiming retirement benefits when they turn 62.
"It makes sense logically to do it because we're living longer," Witte said. "We're living longer, and that means people are collecting Social Security for much longer periods of time."
Witte added that's unlikely because it could crush a candidate's political ambitions.
Other options include making cuts to the benefits paid out, or moving toward privatization, where workers would have some of their federal retirement savings put in the stock market. Previous efforts to privatize Social Security have fallen flat.