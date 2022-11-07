Senate candidates make final appearances before election day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Both candidates for Wisconsin's embattled U.S. Senate seat made their final appeals to voters Monday ahead of what political experts are calling an extremely consequential election.
Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson appeared alongside Rep. Brian Steil and former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at a final campaign stop in Janesville Monday.
At the event, Johnson hammered on some of the key issues giving Republicans the edge this year.
"This fundamental transformation of America, we're seeing what it looks like," Johson said. "It's 40-year high inflation, record gas prices, skyrocketing crime and open borders flooded with deadly drugs."
Polls have shown inflation and the economy are two of the most important issues on voters' minds ahead of the election, something political experts say could be the reason for Johnson's slight edge on Barnes in recent polls.
"This election is a fight for freedom," Johnson said Monday. "And it's not somebody else's fight, it's our fight, and it's a fight that we absolutely must win."
Monday night, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Gov. Tony Evers made their final cases to voters alongside members of the Teamsters Union. Barnes acknowledged the strong argument from Republicans on inflation but said more was at stake.
"People mentioned inflation and it's a real thing, prices going up about 40%," Barnes said. "But as bad as things are, we should have a little hope, we should have a little optimism, because in our greatest challenges, we have our greatest opportunities. We have an opportunity to get rid of Ron Johnson and expand the majority and truly deliver even more for working people in this country."
Both candidates urged voters to get out to the polls on election day, as previous races in Wisconsin have shown it will likely be a close race. The race could also have a say in which party controls the U.S. Senate for the next two years.
Johnson's team says they will be holding a watch party in Nina on Tuesday as results come in. The Barnes team will be in Milwaukee.