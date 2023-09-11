Senate committee votes to remove WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe: Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul responds

MADISON (WKOW) - The Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections, and Consumer Protection voted to determine whether to reappoint Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe.
The five senators on the Committee were given until 2:00 p.m. to submit their vote through a paper ballot. Republican Senators Dan Feyen and Romaine Quinn voted against Wolfe's reappointment.
"The Senate Committee held a public hearing on Wolfe's confirmation on August 29, 2023. She was invited to appear before the Committee to discuss her position as administrator. Unfortunately, she chose not to do so. Therefore, I chose not to recommend her for confirmation," said Senator Quinn.
Senator Feyen issued a similar statement addressing Wolfe's absence during the Committee's public hearing in August, influencing their decision.
"Elections are at the foundation of our democracy and it is important that every citizen can trust that their vote will matter. This hearing made it clear to me that under Ms. Wolfe's leadership, too many Wisconsinites don't have this trust," said Feyen.
Across the aisle, Democratic Senator Mark Spreitzer voted in support of Wolfe's reappointment, while Senator Jeff Smith abstained.
27 News spoke with Senator Spreitzer, who called the vote a faulty attempt by Republicans. "It's very clear that Republicans want to fire Meagan Wolfe. The reason they're doing that is that they've decided to make her the scapegoat for things that happened in the 2020 elections where Donald Trump, after losing Wisconsin, decided that he didn't like the rules that all candidates ran under", said Senator Spreitzer.
Wolfe was unanimously nominated and confirmed to oversee the 2020 election—her term as Wisconsin's chief elections official ended July 1.
Democrats have accused Republicans of improperly pushing through Wolfe's confirmation after WEC members deadlocked on a reappointment vote in June.
Since there was no majority vote, a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling has allowed Wolfe to stay in her position indefinitely.
"In my view, my vote was a symbolic one that I support her continued good work, but I also feel that the vote never really should have happened because there's not a confirmation before our committee," said Spreitzer.
27 News spoke with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, who issued a letter to the Legislative Council that the Committee had no authority to take the vote. He said Senate Republicans were blatantly ignoring Wisconsin law.
"What the Senate did today is a charade. It's a waste of taxpayer dollars, and it's unnecessarily creating confusion," said Kaul. "The fact of the matter is that Meagan Wolfe remains the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and there is no appointment before the state Senate."
Kaul said he hopes Senate Republicans change course, because they are creating false expectations for their voters.
"My hope is that the Senate, rather than continuing to plow forward with this lawless effort, will stand down and rather than attacking our elections, stand up for our democracy and support the work that our hardworking election officials are doing," Kaul said.
The only Senator on the Committee who had not commented after the vote was Republican Dan Knodl, who also voted against Wolfe's reappointment. Knodl's office said he was not available to comment.