Senate elections chair breaks with top GOP candidates, supports keeping WEC

MADISON (WKOW) -- The chair of the Wisconsin Senate's elections committee is breaking from her party's top candidates on the question of who should oversee the state's elections moving forward.
Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) said in an interview she wants to keep the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) intact. The position is a departure from what Republicans running for the state's highest offices have pledged.
Candidate for governor, Tim Michels, has said he supports disbanding the WEC. Michels said earlier in the primary campaign he wanted to reform the commission before changing his position to go further.
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton), the GOP candidate for secretary of state, also changed her position, eventually taking a stance in support of dissolving the commission.
Bernier said she believes calls to disband the commission are too extreme, instead proposing to add a seventh, tie-breaking commissioner to the board.
"Sometimes, you have to realize you can't throw the baby out with the bathwater," Bernier said. "You just have to fix and repair, and I think it just needs some fixing and repairing."
Loudenbeck wants the secretary of state to assume some of the election administration duties.
Michels has suggested a plan that involves a new board based on the state's eight congressional districts. His campaign did not respond to questions this week seeking specifics about who, exactly, would have the final say over who those appointees are and what their powers would be.
"I would not shoot down Mr. Michels's ideas," Bernier said. "But I would love to educate him on what, in the past 24 years of my experience, is most effective.
"And I think that conversation may take place. I did reach out to his campaign."
Election chairs divided
Bernier and her fellow elections committee chair, Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) in the Assembly, could not be further apart in their positions on election law.
Brandtjen has frustrated some of her GOP colleagues, including Speaker Robin Vos, by calling for the legally-impossible move to reclaim Wisconsin's 2020 electoral votes.
Brandtjen also wants to disband the elections commission. Vos told WISN 12 in Milwaukee there's a "remote" chance she'll be reappointed as the Assembly's elections chair when a new legislature convenes in January.
When asked if she's done a good job chairing the Assembly elections committee, Bernier was blunt.
"That's a no," Bernier said. "I texted her twice and called her once early on to talk about working on election laws. She never returned my call or my texts."
In a statement, Brandtjen said it was Bernier who cut off communications months ago, as the two have disagreed over how to change the state's election laws.
“Once we refused to have hearings on new drop box legislation, Senator Bernier stopped returning our calls," Brandtjen said.
Bernier supports additional restrictions on who can claim they're indefinitely confined, a provision that allows homebound voters to automatically receive absentee ballots for each election after showing photo ID once.
Brandtjen, and other Republicans more aligned with former President Donald Trump, want stricter policies, including an outright ban on drop boxes and prohibiting clerks from taking money from private groups.
Bernier said the problem was Brandtjen's efforts went beyond election laws. She used the committee to invite speakers who've pushed unfounded conspiracies of "mules" getting people to vote and returning their ballots en masse, as well as the idea of hacked voting machines.
"She hasn't been focused on how we can help in the legislature on creating bills, and having a conversation about that," Bernier said. "It's all about voter fraud."