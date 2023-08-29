Senate Republicans move forward with Elections Commission Administrator's confirmation despite controversy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in the Wisconsin State Senate moved forward with the confirmation process for Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) Administrator Meagan Wolfe Tuesday despite disagreement over if Wolfe has been re-nominated for the job.
In June, WEC's six commissioners deadlocked and did not pass a motion to reappoint Wolfe to another four-year term. The three Republican commissioners voted in favor of Wolfe's nomination, while the three Democratic commissioners abstained from the vote despite voicing full support for Wolfe.
The Democrats' move was a strategic effort to avoid a confirmation vote in the Senate, where Republicans have promised to fire Wolfe.
Since her term ended July 1, Wolfe has continued to serve as administrator because of a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling from 2021 which found an appointee's role didn't become vacant when his term ended.
Though WEC's Democratic commissioners maintain there is no nomination before the Senate, Republicans have said they view the 3-0 vote as a nomination, and they are moving ahead with the confirmation process.
Proceeding with contested nomination
Tuesday, the senate elections committee held its first public hearing on Wolfe's nomination.
Sen. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) tried to end the hearing immediately, citing a memo from the Wisconsin Legislative Council, a nonpartisan group of attorneys that works for the state legislature.
The memo details state law requirements for WEC votes. It says state law says the WEC administrator is appointed by a "majority of the members of the commission" and subject to confirmation by the Senate. In contrast, the memo says state law says the WEC administrator can be removed by a vote of "a majority of all the members voting at a meeting".
Based on that difference and other state laws, the memo says "the best interpretation of state law is that appointment of a WEC administrator requires four votes of the commission."
However, Sen. Dan Knodl (R-Germantown), who chairs the senate elections commission, proceeded with Tuesday's hearing.
"I am in possession of the opinions, and they're just that. They're opinions," he said of the Wisconsin Legislative Council's memo. "We will go forward with this public hearing. I will not abdicate my authority or the Senate's authority in this process."
During the hearing, the senators heard from Ann Jacobs, one of the three Democratic WEC commissioners. She said she fully supports Wolfe continuing to serve as administrator despite not being re-nominated, but she doesn't think this process should exist in Wisconsin forever.
"I don't think it's good for our democracy," she said. "But it is the law, so we follow it."
Elections quickly approaching
The fight over who will lead the agency in charge of Wisconsin's elections is happening as upcoming elections draw closer.
The 2024 Spring Primary is on Feb. 20. The presidential primary is on April 2.
Lisa Tollefson, the Rock County Clerk, testified to senators Tuesday that she thinks Wolfe did a good job leading Wisconsin's elections in 2020.
"Meagan Wolfe provides strength, guidance and support through our elections across the state," she said.
Tollefson also warned that Wisconsin's battleground status could make for a hectic 2024 election season.
"The amount of money that was pumped into our state, the amount of ads, … the disbelief of some of the people that don't believe the election was accurate, all of that is going to culminate next year," she said.
Much of Tuesday's hearing involved election deniers questioning the results and administration of the 2020 election.
Uncertain future
Wolfe did not testify at the hearing, citing advice from Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who said lawmakers didn't have the authority to proceed with Wolfe's confirmation because she didn't receive four nomination votes.
Throughout this process, both Democrats and Republicans have said they believe this issue will ultimately be settled by a court.