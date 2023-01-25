Senate Republicans push for solutions to increase debt ceiling

MADISON (WKOW) -- America reached its debt ceiling last week, after the country exceeded its spending cap of more than $30 trillion.
The U.S. Department of Treasury is now taking measures to avoid a default, which would be harmful to the U.S. economy.
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson joined senate Republicans in a press briefing on the ceiling, and said the government needs to be more considerate of how it uses the debt ceiling going forward.
"I was asking reporters, I asked my colleagues, do you know how much we spent last year in federal government? And quite honestly, nobody knew. But it wasn't their fault. Nobody knew because we never even talked about it," said Johnson.
Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the House should take the lead on negotiating this standoff.
The White House has said the debt limit should not be subject to negotiations.