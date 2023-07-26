Senator Agard calls for support on menstrual equality

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Wednesday, Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) and Binti CEO and Founder Manjit Gill held a roundtable with community advocates to discuss efforts the state is taking to make menstrual products more accessible.
The discussion focused on efforts to destigmatize the conversation around periods and highlighted what community partners are currently doing to improve access for Madison residents.
Binti is an organization that works to provide educational resources and period products to countries across the globe.
Senator Agard emphasized the need for officials at the state and local level to understand that feminine products like pads and tampons are essential for women everywhere.
In 2021, Agard introduced a series of bills that targeted expansive access to menstrual products in schools and aimed to create a sales tax exemption on feminine essentials.
After Governor Tony Evers signed one of those bills, schools across the state began providing period products for students. Some state buildings in Dane County have also made these resources available in public restrooms.
While the bipartisan bill removing the state sales tax on menstrual products did not garner enough support from Republican officials to move forward in the legislature, Senator Agard plans to reintroduce the bill when the state legislature reconvenes in September.