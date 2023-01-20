 Skip to main content
Sentencing hearing for man who admitted to killing UW-Madison student in 2008

David Kahl Mug (NEW)

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man who admitted to killing University of Wisconsin Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in 2008 is scheduled for a sentencing hearing Friday.

In October of 2022, David Kahl, 56, pleaded guilty in Dane County Court to first degree intentional homicide in the death of Zimmermann. This charge comes with a mandatory life sentence.

As part of a plea agreement with the state, prosecutors will jointly recommend with Kahl he be given an opportunity to petition for extended supervision after 20 years of his life term.  However, the judge does not have to guarantee his eligibility.

Judge Chris Taylor will decide if and when Kahl could petition for extended supervision in the community at a hearing Friday.