Sentencing starts Tuesday for man convicted in Waukesha parade attack

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — A Waukesha County courtroom reconvenes Tuesday for the start of sentencing for the man convicted in the Waukesha parade attack.
Last month, jurors found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 charges stemming from him driving through a crowd of people at the Waukesha Christmas parade.
Wednesday marks the start of Brooks' sentencing, which is scheduled to take place over two days. It is also about a week out from the somber first anniversary of the event that took six lives and injured dozens more.
According to a reporter with 27 News' ABC affiliate WISN, Hillary Mintz, prosecutors in the case say there will be 45 verbal victim statements. Of those, nine will be from children. The testimony is expected to take around four hours.
Mintz reported Brooks has nine people on his list of speakers.