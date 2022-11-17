 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Brief Heavy Snow Showers This Afternoon into Early Evening...

Brief heavy snow showers will continue to move across portions of
central and southern Wisconsin this afternoon through the evening.
These snow showers may leave a light accumulation on grassy
surfaces and elevated surfaces. Widespread travel problems are
not anticipated. However, use caution when traveling as heavier
snow showers can reduce visibility below 1 mile at times and can
result in slick road conditions especially on elevated roadways,
bridges, and overpasses.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media
outlet, for further statements or updates from the National
Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.

'Series of events' causes rollover crash in downtown Madison

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison Police Dept. squad car

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department said a "series of events" led to a rollover crash downtown Wednesday evening. 

MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to the intersection of Regent Street and Park Street around 6 p.m. for the crash. 

Officers determined the driver of the rolled over vehicle ran a red light, struck another vehicle then hit a curb. Lisko said this series of events, in tandem with speeding, caused the vehicle to roll 

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution and was given traffic citations. Traffic was redirected for an hour while officers investigated. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you