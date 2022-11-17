'Series of events' causes rollover crash in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department said a "series of events" led to a rollover crash downtown Wednesday evening.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to the intersection of Regent Street and Park Street around 6 p.m. for the crash.
Officers determined the driver of the rolled over vehicle ran a red light, struck another vehicle then hit a curb. Lisko said this series of events, in tandem with speeding, caused the vehicle to roll
The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution and was given traffic citations. Traffic was redirected for an hour while officers investigated.