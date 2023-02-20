Series of snowstorms strain salt supplies at Mazomanie hardware store

MAZOMAINE (WKOW) — Remember when Sun Prairie's Jimmy the Groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter weather?
His prediction is becoming quite fitting because the snow keeps falling every Thursday, creating a weekly demand for salt.
"The worst snow event was probably my second year here. I think we had about 18 inches of snow," said Renee Zaman, owner of Mazo Hardware.
That was in 2010, and Zaman said in her 14 years as owner of Mazo Hardware, ahead of a major snow event most customers wait until the last minute to buy important supplies like salt.
"The funny thing is nobody comes in ahead of time. They all come in just before we close the night of the storm," Zaman said.
A significant amount of snow and ice is predicted with this week's storm, making salt a hot-selling item.
"I actually sold my last bags of official ice melt," Zaman said.
So, waiting to buy salt might be risky— and the demand has been steady because this month's snowfall has been strangely predictable.
"It seems like it always happens on Thursdays. We sold a lot of salt," Zaman said.
"I have 200 pounds of salt at home waiting for this event," Mazomanie resident Justine Myers said.
She is buying the last few bags of salt and grit to keep her property safe.
"We have a very steep driveway on a north-facing hill. So, it's always a struggle whenever we get any ice, rain, or even in the spring when it melts," Myers said.
More salt is being delivered to Mazo Hardware and Zaman said should this snow event become major, she's prepared to take action.
"We'll take our skid steer out and help plow out people's driveways when it's too much snow. That's what Mazo Hardware is about," Zaman said.
Right now, Dane County Highway and Transportation Department reports it has enough salt to last through March.