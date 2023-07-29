Service restored to most of 16,000 MGE customers who lost power

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) says about 16,000 electric customers lost power after Friday night's storm, but service had been restored to nearly two-thirds of customers by Saturday morning.
By 9:30 a.m. Saturday, MGE's website said about 2,000 customers were still impacted by outages.
MGE says it had more than 100 separate outage incidents reported. Due to the high number of separate incidents, the utility company suspended its estimated time of restoration feature on its outage map.
The company said it was also reaching out to mutual assistance groups in an effort to secure additional crews to help with restoration efforts.
MGE customers can report an outage by calling 608-252-7111.