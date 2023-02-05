Serving a temporary restraining order led to two arrests in Ridgeway

RIDGEWAY (WKOW) — An attempt to serve a temporary restraining order (TRO) led to two arrests on Friday.
In a release, Marshal Michael Gorham said the Ridgeway Marshal's Office assisted a Deputy Sheriff with serving a TRO in the Village of Ridgeway. The Marshal and Deputy arrived at the conclusion of a disturbance between two individuals.
The investigation of the disturbance led to the arrests of Autumn Kivi, 23, of Prairie Du Chien and Kaitlin Tempest, 24, of Ridgeway for battery, disorderly conduct, and several counts of bail jumping. The Marshal said both women were transported to the Iowa County Jail and booked.
According to Gorham, a Corrections Officer noticed a baggie of foreign substance concealed on Tempest's body. A search warrant was obtained, which led to the discovery of a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine.
Ridgeway Marshal's Office reported Tempest was tentatively charged with obstruction, resisting an officer, possession of methamphetamine, and delivery of articles to inmates.