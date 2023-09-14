Set your kids up for success this school year

MADISON (WKOW) -- The kids are settled back in class, but it's a big transition. Are they ready for the year ahead?
UW Health Distinguished Psychologist, Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, stopped by 27 News at 4 to talk about how to set your kids up for success.
She said to help them foster a grit and a growth mindset. Encourage them to keep trying, don’t let them quit easily, let them see a task from start to finish, allow them to make mistakes and learn from them and support doing the hardest thing first.
For younger kids, there are ways to connect with them when they come home and help them co-regulate. Give them a hug until they're ready to let go. Take a walk outside. Play with a pet. Dance to music or practice deep breathing.
Dr. Mirgain also recommends prioritizing meals together and asking simple questions around the table. What are you grateful for? What did you learn? What kindness or love did you show today? What questions do have for me?
