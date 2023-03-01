Several displaced after fire on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — A "number" of people were displaced after a fire on Madison's north side, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews were dispatched to a building on Brentwood Way south of Warner Park for reports of heavy black smoke.
Firefighters said there was smoke on scene and heat, but there were no flames.
Schuster said a neighbor reported they were unable to evacuate due to the smoke, and they were helped out of their unit by fire crews. They were unhurt.
The cause of fire is still under investigation, and the number of displaced occupants is still being determined.