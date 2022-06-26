Several fire departments respond to fire at Arlington Agricultural Research Station

TOWN OF LEEDS (WKOW) -- Several local fire departments were dispatched to a large shed on fire at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station Sunday afternoon.
Columbia County Dispatch received a call about a fire, and the Dane, Waunakee, DeForest and Sun Prairie fire departments responded to the incident just before 4 p.m.
Waunakee fire officials said a large machinery shed was on fire.
The Arlington Agricultural Research Station is affiliated with the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
This is a developing story.