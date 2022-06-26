 Skip to main content
Several fire departments respond to fire at Arlington Agricultural Research Station

  • Updated
Firefighters battle fire

TOWN OF LEEDS (WKOW) -- Several local fire departments were dispatched to a large shed on fire at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station Sunday afternoon.

Columbia County Dispatch received a call about a fire, and the Dane, Waunakee, DeForest and Sun Prairie fire departments responded to the incident just before 4 p.m.

Waunakee fire officials said a large machinery shed was on fire.

The Arlington Agricultural Research Station is affiliated with the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

This is a developing story.

