'Several' hurt after Department of Corrections van rear ended near facility entrance

MADISON (WKOW) — Several people were hurt in a crash near a correctional facility.
A Dane County dispatch official said there was a crash between two vehicles on County Highway M near the Oregon Correctional Center. They said several people were hurt and several ambulances were responding to the scene.
The Fitchburg Police Department says the road was closed from County Highway MM to Caine Road.
Department of Corrections spokesperson John Beard said a van with eight people in it was rear ended near the entrance of the correctional facility. He said their injuries are minor, but they were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
This is a developing story that will be updated.