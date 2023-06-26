Several people displaced after van crashes into downtown Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department reports several people are displaced after a van crashed into their home on Sunday.
Department Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews were dispatched to S. Blair Street between E. Main Street and Railroad Street after a vehicle crashed into the front porch of a two-flat residence.
She said the van "took out" the entire front porch and the support columns for the second-floor balcony. The crash also caused the foundation on the front of the building to partially collapse.
Fire department crews reinforced the front porch and the basement, and a tow truck removed the van. A building inspector also came to evaluate the condition of the residence.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the driver — who she identifies as Darryl Pierce, 58, of Madison — tried to leave the area but he was taken into custody on E. Washington Avenue.
He was arrested for fourth-offense operating while intoxicated and resisting/obstruction.
The people who live in the building are displaced because the main emergency exit was affected by the crash.
No one was hurt in the crash.