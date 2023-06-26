 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Several people displaced after van crashes into downtown Madison home

  • Updated
Van crashes into home

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department reports several people are displaced after a van crashed into their home on Sunday. 

Department Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews were dispatched to S. Blair Street between E. Main Street and Railroad Street after a vehicle crashed into the front porch of a two-flat residence.

She said the van "took out" the entire front porch and the support columns for the second-floor balcony. The crash also caused the foundation on the front of the building to partially collapse.

Fire department crews reinforced the front porch and the basement, and a tow truck removed the van. A building inspector also came to evaluate the condition of the residence.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the driver — who she identifies as Darryl Pierce, 58, of Madison — tried to leave the area but he was taken into custody on E. Washington Avenue.

He was arrested for fourth-offense operating while intoxicated and resisting/obstruction.

The people who live in the building are displaced because the main emergency exit was affected by the crash. 

No one was hurt in the crash. 