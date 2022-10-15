Several people recovering after bonfire explosion in Shawano County

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 to 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late Sunday night into Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&