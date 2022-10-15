 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 to 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night into Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Several people recovering after bonfire explosion in Shawano County

Fire MGN

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE (WKOW) -- Right now, several people are recovering from severe burn injuries after a bonfire exploded in the town of Maple Grove, according to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at a residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove Friday night.

According to authorities, an accelerant was poured onto the fire around 10:00 p.m., causing the fire to expand out of control and leaving several people in need of medical treatment.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says it learned about the incident when the Brown County Dispatch Center reported several people were being treated for serious burns at hospitals in the Green Bay area.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to come forward.

